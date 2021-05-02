BROCTON, Ill. (WAND) - A Brocton man is dead after authorities found him pinned under a car in his driveway.
At 7:13 p.m. 911 dispatchers were alerted a man was found unresponsive under his car in his driveway on North Howard Avenue.
Anthony M. Spradling, 25, was last seen by his family at about 6:45 p.m. Saturday. His family said he was going to change the oil in his car.
Officials said after 30 minutes, a family member went to check on him and found the car jack Spradling was using had tipped over, causing the car to fall and pin him under the car.
The Brocton Fire Department was able to quickly raise the vehicle and pull Spradling out from under it. Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.
Edgar County Coroner Scott Barrett pronounced Spradling dead at the scene.
The Brocton Fire Department, Oakland Ambulance, Horizon Health Ambulance and the Edgar County Sheriff's Department were all on scene within minutes of the call.
