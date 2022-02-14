(WAND) - Doctors say "broken heart syndrome" - a rare condition linked to stress - has spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic.
NBC Chicago spoke with Dr. Mark Ricciardi, who serves as director of Interventional Cardiology at NorthShore University Health System. He said the condition is "associated with stress that we're all dealing with these days." It also can be called "Takotsubo cardiomyopathy."
Riccardi said the condition represents "a sickened heart, a weak heart" and can come out of nowhere. It could result in heart failure, but he did say with good therapy, the condition can recovered on its own.
American researchers have noted a surge of the condition nationwide during the COVID-19 pandemic, and especially in women. Dr. Sadiya Khan, a Northwestern Medicine cardiologist, stressed it is critical to get looked at by medical officials if you have any chest pain symptoms that are sudden, new or unexpected, notice any issues breathing or if you can't catch your breath.
Khan said the stress people are under during the pandemic has "worsened overall health health." She recommends an annual physical to learn more about your body mass index, blood pressure, glucose level and risk for diabetes, and cholesterol levels.
We need to take care of ourselves, Riccardi said, noting "so many people have become stagnant."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.