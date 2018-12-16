DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Garfield Elementary is struggling to fix their broken sewer line.
The sewer line is located under the School's elementary gymnasium. Engineers are being called in to assist in the situation.
Issues were discovered three weeks ago when someone called in saying their basement was flooded at a location just north of the school.
No backups have happened in the school yet, but all the kitchen plumbing hooks onto that line, meaning it could be a hazard.
The district is expected to pay for all the repairs.