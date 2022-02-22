DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The brother of George Floyd, who a Minneapolis police offer killed in 2020, paid a visit to Millikin University on Tuesday.
Terrence Floyd talked at the school as part of Millikin's Black History Month celebrations.
Since the murder of his brother at the hands of Derek Chauvin, Floyd has started the George Floyd Memorial Foundation. Its goal is an equal society and the end of systemic racism.
Floyd is also working on improving police-community relations to bring cities together.
"I came up in an era where being a police officer was cool. I used to have police officers being my friends," Floyd said. "I used to have police officers play basketball in the park with us in their uniform. I really want to bring that narrative back."
While change doesn't come overnight, Floyd said it's important to recognize the small victories that make the end result better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.