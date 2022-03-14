DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater announced the Brothers Osborne are coming to perform.
The "We're Not For Everyone" tour will be in Decatur on Sunday, May 29 at 7 p.m.
They just won Duo of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas and are nominated for Best Country Album and Best Country/Duo Performance at the upcoming Grammy Awards.
An opening act has not yet been announced.
The show is not included in the 2022 Devon season ticket package.
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 18 at 10 a.m. on the Devon's website.
Pricing is as follows:
Reserved Seating - $65
Standing Romm Only Pit - $65
General Admission Terrace - $50
General Admission Lawn - $40
(Plus processing fees)
