Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The Senate Judiciary Committee, chaired by Sen. Dick Durbin, (D) Illinois, will open hearings next week to confirm Supreme Court Nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.
If confirmed she will become the first African American on the high court. She will be the 116th justice in the history of the court. Senator Durbin speaks highly of her background and ability.
“Almost 600 written opinions define her position on issues of the law in graphic detail,” Durbin said Friday. “(I) feel confident that at the end of the day she’ll make history in filling this vacancy.
It is unclear if Republicans will support her confirmation. GOP Senator Josh Hawley, (R) Missouri, is expected to make allegations regarding some of her rulings. Claims Senator Durbin has labeled as untrue.
“I’m not surprised that at the last minute they’re throwing things at her. It just goes with the job,” Durbin stated. “I’m sorry that Senator Hawley, who was a cheerleader for the insurrectionist mob on January sixth, has reverted to this.”
The confirmation hearings for Judge Brown Jackson are scheduled to being Monday morning.
