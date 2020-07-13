HILLSBORO, Ill. (WAND) - Brown's Insurance Agency has temporarily closed its Hillsboro office after an employee was exposed to COVID-19.
The employee does not have any symptoms and is getting tested.
The Hillsboro office will be closed until further notice.
The Harvel office will remain open.
