CLEVELAND (WAND) - Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett has been suspended indefinitely for ripping the helmet off a Pittsburg Steelers’ player and hitting him in the head with it during Thursday night’s game.
The news was announced on Friday in a Tweet posted by Michael Signora, the NFL senior vice president of football and international communications.
According to the suspension, it will be at a minimum for the remainder of the season and postseason. The defensive end must also meet with the commissioner’s office prior to a decision on his reinstatement.
During Thursday’s game, Garret is seen snatching the helmet off Pittsburgh’s Mason Rudolph and then smacks him in the head with it. The attack sparked a brawl on the field with only seconds left in the second half of the game.
.@MikePereira explains what kind of suspensions should be expected for players following tonight’s Steelers-Browns game. pic.twitter.com/2u8wwYvj4b— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 15, 2019
Garrett and two other players — Cleveland defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and Pittsburgh center Maurkice Pouncey — were ejected from the game. Pouncey appeared to throw at least two punches and to kick Garrett in the helmet while he was on the ground.
Signora said in his statement that Ogunjobi and Pouncey were also suspended without pay “for their actions in Thursday night’s game.” Pouncey won't be able to play for three games and Ogunjobi for one game.
Suspensions can be appealed within three business days.
Both teams have also been fined $250,000 for the brawl.
The NFL official said Garrett "violated unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules, as well as fighting, removing the helmet of an opponent and using the helmet as a weapon."
Browns' quarterback Baker Mayfield on Thursday night condemned Garrett's actions as "inexcusable."
"I don't care, rivalry or not. We can't do that," he told Fox Sports following the game. The Browns won the game, played in Cleveland, 21-7.
Other players, including those who left the bench to go out onto the field where the fight was happening, will also be disciplined, Signora said.
NBC News contributed to this report.