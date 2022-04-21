URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A man who murdered his girlfriend in 2020 was found guilty by a Champaign County jury.
The verdict against Antoine Craig, 39, came after 90 minutes of jury deliberation. According to The News-Gazette, the jury found Craig's crime to have been done in a "brutal and heinous manner, indicative of wanton cruelty."
The victim, 34-year-old Tenesha Jenkins, was killed in her home on Feb. 23, 2020. Prosecutors described what likely occurred in graphic detail, saying an enraged Craig "smashed her into the glass case" and "'cracked' her." Assistant State's Attorney Scott Larson was quoting a witness, who had described an answer from Craig when he had blood on him as he got into a car to leave Jenkins' neighborhood.
Larson added Craig attacked Jenkins with a Champagne bottle, dragged her through broken glass and "lit her on fire" after placing her on a bed.
The newspaper reports Jenkins was raised in Champaign as one of four kids. She had been running a day care and a skin-care business out of her Champaign home.
Craig is scheduled to be sentenced on June 8. He is eligible for life behind bars.
