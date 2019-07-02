MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – The road has buckled in an area of I-72 westbound near Argenta, troopers say.
Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) crews are on the scene as of 9:50 p.m. Tuesday working on fixing the issue. The situation forced state police to close down the left lane of traffic at mile post 153, which is near the rest area exists in the Argenta area.
Traffic is allowed to pass on the shoulder as crews work on the problem.
As WAND-TV previously reported, other sections of road in central Illinois have buckled in recent days. Part of Route 51 near Maroa buckled Thursday night, and responders were repairing a section of buckled street along Champaign’s Nicklaus Drive Monday. Authorities say weather - and specifically high temperatures - plays a role in causing those issues.
It’s unclear when the road near Argenta is expected to reopen.
Troopers also say I-74 westbound between Ogden (MP 197) and St. Joseph (MP 192) is closed for about 5 hours starting at 10 p.m. Tuesday for road repairs. Drivers are asked to use US 150 as an alternative route.