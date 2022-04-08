CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Buckley teenager was killed in a crash Thursday night.
The single-vehicle crash happened near County Roads 200N and 200E near Loda, Illinois.
Hannah Luening, 19, was rushed to the hospital, but was pronounced dead.
Luening was ejected from the vehicle when it left the road, striking a culvert and rolling over several times, police said.
The circumstances involving this crash are under investigation by the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department and the coroner’s office
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.