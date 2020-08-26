(WAND) - NBA players are taking a stand with the Milwaukee Bucks refusing to take the floor for Game 5 in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Jacob Blake was shot by police Sunday. He survived, but his family said he is paralyzed.
The Bucks did not take the floor Wednesday for their playoff game against the Orlando Magic.
Magic players and referees were on the floor for the game, but Milwaukee never took the floor.
As a result of the Buck's decision not to play, the NBA has officially postponed the other two games scheduled for Wednesday, Thunder vs. Rockets and Blazers vs. Lakers.
On Sunday, police had been called out to a domestic disturbance in Kenosha. An attorney hired by Blake's family said Blake was trying to break up a fight between two women there.
Video recorded of the incident shows Blake walking away, toward the driver's side of his car and opening the door. Police are seen closely following behind Blake and allegedly shooting him seven times in the back as he leans into the car.
The attorney said Blake did not have a weapon in the car. His three sons, ages 3, 5, and 8 were inside the car at the time of the shooting.
