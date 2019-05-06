(WAND) – Bud Light is planning to roll out limited-edition rainbow bottles in support of Pride Month in the U.S.
The company says bars nationwide will serve the bottles, which will be introduced at the GLAAD Media Awards in New York City during the coming weekend. The partnership between Bud Light and GLAAD isn’t new.
“For twenty consecutive years, Bud Light has partnered with GLAAD in its mission to accelerate acceptance of LGBTQ people," Zeke Stokes, GLAAD Chief Programs Officer said. "Bud Light stood with the community at a time when many brands did not, and their continued outspoken support sets the bar for other global brands."
NBC Connecticut reports every case of rainbow bottles from May 27 to June 30 sold will mean a $1 donation to GLAAD. Donations will be able to reach a cap of $150,000.