Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Freshman Democratic Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski, now in her first 100 days in office, has been focusing on a number of issues especially related to agriculture.
Rep. Budznski says a priority is crafting a new bipartisan farm bill. Top areas for the farm bill are ag research, biofuels investment, food insecurity and crop insurance.
“We’re looking for innovative ways to work across the aisles to work on issues that help our communities and I think in this first 100 days I’m here to report we have been able to do some of that,” Budzinski told WAND News.
A new farm bill needs to be finalized this year. The farm bill comes up every five years.
