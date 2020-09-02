PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities are warning the public about buffalo that ended up loose Wednesday morning in Piatt County.
According to the Piatt County Sheriff's Office, the buffalo ended up loose in the area of the Beals Addition subdivision. The were at Lieb Farms before this happened.
All but six to eight of them have been found and returned.
Authorities are asking the public to not approach a buffalo if they see one, as they are not like ordinary cattle.
Anyone who sees a buffalo should call the Piatt County Sheriff's Office, which will then contact the owner. Authorities can be reached at (217)762-5761.
"When calling, please advise dispatch the location the buffalo are at," deputies said in a Facebook post. "Again, DO NOT APPROACH them!"
