DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Howard G. Buffett Foundation has committed $290,000 to feed first responders and support vulnerable residents in Macon County during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The funding was announced as part of a resource task force convened by Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and chaired by foundation CEO and chairman Howard G. Buffett. It adds to the foundation's previous $1 million commitment.
The $290,000 will be distributed as follows:
- $30,000 to Meals on Wheels for expanded service to clients in need
- $50,000 to BabyTalk in effort to help families with infants access formula, baby food and other needed items
- $110,000 to United Way for stocking food pantries and supporting the Good Samaritan Inn, which provides meals to residents in need
- As much as $100,000 for food vouchers to be handed out to first responders, which can be used by on-duty personnel for free breakfast, lunch and dinner and over 20 locally-owned restaurants
Food voucher support will assist the Macon County Sheriff's Office, Decatur Police Department, Decatur Fire Department and Decatur Ambulance Service. The vouchers and Meals on Wheels funding will cover meals from March 24 to April 22.
Participating restaurants include Anna Thai, Big Sharks Fish & Chicken, Coney McKane's, Coz's Pizza, Crawford's Pizza, Debbie's Diner, Diamonds Family Restaurant, Doherty's, Downtown Cafe, Everyone's East End Grill, Garden Family Restaurant, Gin Mill, LaGondola, New Moon Cafe, Sloan's Calzones, The Wagon, The Wharf, Tuscany Steak & Pasta House, Waterfront Cafe and Whit's End Decatur. All meals are take-out only.
“Providing support to vulnerable residents and first responders in our home community is something we have always strived to do,” said Buffett. “We welcome the opportunity to expand our support during this historic crisis and are happy that this approach will also indirectly aid locally-owned small businesses.”
“The Howard G. Buffett Foundation’s additional contribution meets immediate needs and provides a much-needed economic stimulus," said Mirinda Rothrock, President of the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce. "Our businesses are struggling, our community is experiencing hardship, and this act of humanity will go a long way. When we work together, great things happen."