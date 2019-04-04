DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Howard G. Buffett Foundation has committed $25 million to build a combined Early Childhood, Senior, and Community Center as part of a massive Community Care Campus project.
The campus is now under construction in downtown Decatur located between Condit and King Streets. With the addition of the new center, the total cost of the Community Care Campus now sits at $55 million.
Crossing Healthcare says the added 80,000 square-foot facility will accommodate both Baby TALK and Decatur Macon County Opportunities Corporation (DMCOC) and expand the Community Care Campus to 27 acres.
The goal of the new center, combined with the foundation's prior funding of the Community Care Campus, is to provide low-income families with a "one-stop" place to access job training, employment readiness, utility assistance, homeless services, senior services, weatherization assistance, healthcare, substance abuse treatment, parent training, GED classes, alternative education for teen mothers, fatherhood programming, and early childhood education.
“I want to commend Baby TALK and DMCOC for working collaboratively and quickly to make this idea a reality,” said Howard G. Buffett, Chairman and CEO of the Howard G. Buffett Foundation.
“Funding this project is the easy part – these two organizations will have the challenge of coordinating the variety of services that will be offered. There’s no question that by combining these services in one location that we will make it easier for families to access them but more importantly, by having these service providers work collaboratively with families, we believe we can improve outcomes and make more efficient use of support resources," Buffett said.
With DMCOC and Baby TALK in once place, birth to senior services will be available in the same facility. People can access each agency in separate wings and visit a common area with access to both.
DMCOC plans to move all of its services to the new facility, including the Anna Waters Head Start Program. The senior center will be an expansion of the organization's senior services program. It plans to provide additions services, including utility assistance, weatherization services, emergency and transitional housing assistance, job training and employment readiness support.
“Offering all of our services in one location alongside Baby TALK and Crossing Healthcare will support increased collaboration and improve access to those in need,” said Tara Murray, Executive Director of DMCOC.
Baby TALK plans to grow when it moves and increase its early care and education capacity to serve 128 children. It will have 16 birth to three-year-old classrooms, along with administrative offices, a family education room and a training space for statewide sessions for early childhood professionals.
“Investments in the education of young children and supports offered to their families at the combined facility will make a long-lasting impact on the most vulnerable families in Decatur. Positive outcomes later in life are directly linked to vital relationships and resources made available during a child’s early years,” said Cindy Bardeleben, Executive Director of Baby TALK.
Organizers say the facility's 40 early childhood classrooms will push to create the highest quality educational environment in accordance with the latest research. Those rooms will serve over 500 children. Ample classroom size and outdoor play spaces were taken into consideration.
In addition to the provision of early childhood education for children who qualify for Early Head Start and Head Start services, a limited number of children of employees who work on the Community Care Campus will be able to obtain child care services at the facility through private pay.
“Over 80% of children enrolled in DMCOC’s Anna Waters Head Start program utilize Crossing Healthcare as their medical home,” said Tara Murray, Executive Director of DMCOC.
“Parents are often reluctant to access services for their children due to a fear of Child and Family Services involvement. Building trusting relationships with families is essential to overcoming this barrier and ensuring the success of children.” said Cindy Bardeleben, Executive Director of Baby TALK.
“When educators and medical providers work together around the health and well-being of a child and family we are able to better identify areas of need. Together we can work with that child and family to solve problems, improve health and positively impact that child’s educational trajectory,” noted Tanya Andricks, CEO of Crossing Healthcare.
“Changing the future of our community won’t happen overnight, but thanks to yet another gift from the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, we’re able to accelerate the process. This new joint center enables us to reach those most at risk and in need of assistance. It ensures an essential head start for our youngest citizens and assistance for our vulnerable senior population. This joint facility represents another life-changing opportunity for Decatur residents, putting the help they need within reach,” said Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe.
Supporters say the $25 million project will create 142 jobs and have a total wage impact of $8.35 million. The total economic impact of the new construction project is expected to be $33.6 million.
Construction is projected to take 18-24 months and is being led by Romano Company.