DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - First Place Co-Working Space announced on Wednesday that its building on North Vermilion Street will undergo full renovations.
First Place Co-Working Space said the building at 137 N. Vermilion Street is fully leased. The building features a large retails space at the front of the building, 7 individual offices, a break room, two bathrooms, a cafe and a lounge that will be available to the public during business hours.
According to First Place Co-Working Space, 4 businesses are planned to occupy the bulk of the space. Adventure Awaits Toys & Games will relocate to the building in September. The business plans to extend its hours and Saturday game nights for the public in the lounge.
In addition, Obsidian Coffee will move into the cafe and alley patio located at the back of the building. Vermilion County CASA will relocate to one of the offices and Dalton Burks Agency-Farmers Insurance will move in.
First Place Co-Working Space said Adventure Awaits Toys & Games will open mid-September, while the other businesses will open in October. A public open house will be scheduled in October.
