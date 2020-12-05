The Royal Academy is a new school for children ages 2-12, focusing on innovation and creativity in the Arcola youth.
The academy offers programs in mathematics, engineering, technology and more.
But the Director says the main lesson they offer is the values of kindness and character.
"We teach character development through the fruit of the Spirit. And with that, you know, we encourage and we are intentional in building our children in love, joy, peace, kindness, all of the nine fruits of the Spirit." Carter tells WAND.
The newest addition to The Royal Academy is the S.T.E.A.M Power Lab, which focuses on music and art programs for the children of tomorrow.
Carter says students are able to "create which is why it's called a power lab so they are able to create come up with crazy ideas and explore in the specific areas of science, technology, engineering, arts and math."
The Power Lab holds multiple electronics and technological tools to teach the students, their latest addition is a high functioning 3D Printer to develop young engineers.
The Art Director, Leah Keagle, says this lab is perfect for forming creative minds. "Kids steam power lab is a very exciting addition. So, it's a program that actually helps kids become more innovative and definitely creative."
The Royal Academy is currently open for enrollment, visit theroyal.Academy for more information.
