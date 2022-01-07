DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Young adults in the 18 to 24 age range have an opportunity to start a career in the building trades using a free program offered in Decatur.
The pre-apprentice program is a nine-month program with 12 to 15 seats currently available. Students will learn skill sets and eventually get hands on experience by remodeling homes.
Numerous trades are available, including electrical, plumbing, painters, insulation and carpenters. During the ninth month program, which is free, students are paid a stipend. At the end they will be given an opportunity to join a full apprenticeship.
To apply contact Workforce Investment Solutions in Decatur located at 757 W. Pershing Road, or call 217-872-5870.
