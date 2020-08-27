MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Bulldog named Tiny was stolen in Macon County, and police are involved in trying to find him.
The dog is 3 years old and is white with brown spots. He is about 60 lbs and has not been neutered.
Deputies said the person suspected of stealing Tiny may have tried to sell him on a Facebook Bulldog Rescue page, but the post has since been deleted.
If you have any information, call the Macon County Sheriff's Office at 424-1337 or e-mail Det. Cody Woods at cwoods@sheriff-macon-il.us.
