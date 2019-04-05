METROPOLIS, Ill. (WAND) – A bullet grazed a school custodian Friday, forcing a school to go on lockdown.
WPSD reports the custodian at Maple Grove Elementary in Metropolis had minor injuries and was treated at the scene. That person did not have to be hospitalized.
Massac County Sheriff Ted Holder told the station that deputies aren’t yet sure where the bullet came from. It happened outside of the school.
Illinois State Police are investigating. They say the custodian was the only person hurt and all students are accounted for.
At about 2:45 p.m., parents began picking up students from the parking lot of Electric Energy Incorporated in Joppa.
ISP leaders say they will release more information at a later time.