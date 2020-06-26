SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Two hundred people inside the Bunn-o-Matic Warehouse in Springfield when a gunman opened fired are recalling the moments the shooting rang out as they ran for the doors.
"Beyond scary,” employee Bryson Clayborne said. “My life kind of flashed before my eyes. I mean, we kind of got trained for this ... you don't actually know what you're doing."
The soon-to-be father described the scene as “scary, unbelievable” and “chaotic.”
"I ran out the building and got to safety and that is all that I know,” he said.
Clayborne had just arrived to work around 11:00 a.m. Friday when the shooting took place. He came face-to-face with the gunman.
"Still shaken up,” he said. “I keep seeing it in my head. I just keep seeing him waving the pistol and shooting. Not knowing if I could have died or it could have been worse. Not knowing if I would make it home. Not being able to see my mom, not being able to see my girlfriend. Stuff like that. Not seeing my family went into my head."
Two men were killed in the shooting. Another woman was shot in the parking lot.
"It is something you will never forget,” Cade Hickman, an employee, said. “What (started as) a normal day turned into something I will never forget."
Hickman was sitting at his workstation talking to a co-worker when the shooting happened. He looked up and saw people running for the door.
"I never thought I would encounter in my whole life,” Hickman said. “It is really scary to be honest."
Hickman worked to get his co-worker out of the building. She was the only female to be shot. She is now in critical condition.
"She was my first priority,” Hickman said. “I wanted to make sure she was OK, and as we were shuffling out the door, more shots were fired and she was hit.”
Police are continuing their investigation and have control of the building. It is unclear when employees will be allowed to return.
"There are so many good people at Bunn,” Hickman said. “I have been here two years and there are so many people I can genuinely say I am happy to have met. To see this happen and lose people I care about and work with and not be able to see them on a day to day basis, is going to be hard."
The city of Springfield has made counselors available to all of the warehouse’s employees.
