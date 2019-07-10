(WAND) - Buns sold at grocery stores in several states including Illinois have been recalled.
Flowers Foods said the recall is due to the potential presence of small pieces of hard plastic. They may have gotten into the buns during production.
The pieces could be a choking hazard.
The buns were distributed under several brand names including Wonder, Members Mark, Nature's Own, Sunbeam, Publix, Piggly Wiggly, and many others.
For a full list of all the recalled products and brand names, click HERE.
If you purchased the product, throw it away or return it for a full refund.
No injuries have been reported.
Anyone with questions should call Flowers’ Consumer Relations Center at 1-866-245-8921.