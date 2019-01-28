DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Burger lovers can no longer 'have it your way' if they want to eat along Pershing Road.
Burger King closed its location there, notifying customers with paper signs Monday morning.
The restaurant's closure marks the third high profile chain closing its doors within the past 12 months.
IHOP closed its Decatur location — also off Pershing Road — last June.
O'Charley's in Forsyth shut its doors for the last time on January 13.
While some chains are struggling, some locally owned restaurants, like The Gin Mill, say they're doing well.
"We are busy almost every night," said bartender Matt Griffith. "A lot of people when they come here, the first thing that stands out is the atmosphere."
Customers like Dan Reynolds say it's more than the atmosphere — it's the personal touch of a place that knows your name.
"It's the attention to detail," Reynolds said. "It's the character and attention to personal interaction that you get here, that you don't get at chain restaurants."
WAND News reached out to Burger King's corporate offices for comment the closure, but did not hear back.