DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking armed robbers who held up Burger King manager in Decatur.
Officers were called to the 500 block of N. Main St. New Year's Eve night.
The victim, an assistant manager, said she was pulling into PNC Bank to deposit the restaurant's cash after closing.
Two men, one armed with a handgun, came out of the bushes and demanded the deposit bag.
She pulled the bag closer to her, and one of the men grabbed it. They ran east down an alley.
Anyone with information is asked to call Decatur police.