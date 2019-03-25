SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Parents who have to do the unthinkable and bury a child can find comfort in a special kind of clothing.
Angel burial gowns are made from old wedding dresses, which people have donated to a program called Marleighs Ministries. That program is based out of Wisconsin, and Michelle Schuster works as an advocate for it.
In the last three months, Schuster has collected 76 wedding dresses, which will be used to create the burial gowns. The closet she has can produce over 1,000 of the gowns for infants who pass away.
“I have some with huge trains, but an average dress will make 20 gowns,” she said.
The gowns for the infants can be made in any number of sizes. Each comes with a heart for the mother to keep – something that can be a source of comfort in a time of grieving. It’s a process that is close to Schuster’s heart.
“I gave birth to my first son six weeks early,” she said. “My mother lost a child. My grandmother lost three or four.”
She believes the burial gowns can make a difference for parents.
“I don’t think anything can make up for losing a child, but if we can cushion the blow and make sure they have a proper gown and burial, that’s what we’re going to do,” she added.
Find out more about where to donate a dress here. Donations can also be made on Amazon.