SHERMAN, Ill. (WAND) - Due to the ongoing drought like conditions some central Illinois communities have issued a burn ban notice.
On Thursday morning, the Sherman Fire Protection District declared a "burn ban" within its district.
Chief Todd Masterhan wrote, "This ban is a direct result of the ongoing drought like conditions that we have been experiencing. Any fires started during this time can spread rapidly and may quickly become out of control."
The burn ban does not apply to charcoal or gas grills use for cooking, however, people should take extra safety precautions.
Last week, Homer Fire Protection District issued a burn ban, along with the City of Watseka.
