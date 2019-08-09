SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – One person suffered burns and went to a hospital after an apartment fire, responders said.
Crews responded to a kitchen fire Friday afternoon in the 300 block of Durkin Drive. They said flames were quickly extinguished.
The person taken to a hospital had non-life-threatening injuries.
Firefighters classified the damage to the apartment as moderate. They said other apartments had smoke damage after the fire, but it’s unclear how many.
The fire remains under investigation. Responders said they were checking for extension into the attic of the apartment at 3 p.m.