(WAND WEATHER)- Winter will blast back into Central Illinois this afternoon after a very warm start to the day.
Showers, thunderstorms, and fog are likely this morning and a couple of the storms could be on the stronger side, especially south.
After reaching highs this morning in the 50s to around 60°, gusty west-northwest winds blow in this afternoon with temperatures falling into the 30s.
We'll wake up to teens early Wednesday with wind chills in the single digits.
Our next winter storm arrives in two rounds. The first will bring a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. Accumulations will range from a dusting to around an inch.
The stronger disturbance comes in Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. This will be freezing rain, sleet, and snow Thursday afternoon and mostly snow Thursday night.
Most of the snow and ice accumulation Wednesday and Thursday will come with this second wave of wintry weather.
Total snow accumulations will mostly be 1"-3" across Central Illinois with 3"-6" possible from around Decatur to Champaign to Danville and from Carlinville to Taylorville.
This is a developing weather situation, so keep up on the latest forecast for any changes.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
