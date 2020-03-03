(WAND) - After Eastern Illinois University swimmer Jaylan Butler was detained by police in a case of mistaken identity last year, the driver of Butler's bus is talking about what he saw that night.
Todd Slingerland, the driver of the EIU charter bus, said the deputies on scene acted irresponsibly.
"I saw a sheriff's department that needs serious training," Slingerland said. "I'm ex-Navy ... and the rules of engagement that the guys overseas have got to deal with, this sheriff's department showed none of that."
Slingerland described the events the night of Feb. 24, 2019, after the team bus had pulled over at a rest stop just south of the Illinois-Iowa border.
"All of a sudden, I see two cars come at a high rate of speed into the rest area," Slingerland said. "(The) door flies open and all I see is 'Sheriff's Department'."
Slingerland said two deputies emerged, one of whom drew a shotgun, and aimed it at Butler.
"He has a shotgun drawn and screams 'Get down on the *bleep* ground before I blow your *bleep* head off'," he said.
The deputies were looking for a shooting suspect - a black male with a gun. Despite Butler not having a gun, and also wearing EIU swim team clothing next to an EIU-branded bus, the deputies believed he was the suspect.
"So I turn around and try and get back to Jaylan to calm him down," Slingerland said. "Because I'm pretty sure I'd be extremely upset that somebody's got me face-planted in a snowbank for doing nothing wrong."
Slingerland said deputies then handcuffed Jaylan and moved him to a squad car.
"They (were) taking him to jail," Slingerland said. "I mean, plain and simple."
Slingerland said after running Butler's driver's license, the deputies realized he wasn't the man they were looking for and released him.
"So I purposely went and found Jaylyn," Slingerland said. "(I) told him 'Sorry this happened... You definitely need to do something about this because what they did was totally wrong'."