DECATUR, Ill (WAND) – Decatur and Springfield are receiving millions of dollars in federal grant money according to Congressman Rodney Davis, (R) Illinois.
Decatur will get $16.8 million. Springfield will collect $5.9 million from a Low-No Emissions program designed to support the transition of the nations public transit bus fleets to cleaner burning energy.
Decatur is looking at two options for its buses. Both electric and hybrid. The transition will take place over the next several years with the first hybrid buses on the streets in 2024. In addition to the federal grant Decatur has almost $4 million in state funds that can be used to buy buses.
