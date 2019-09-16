TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A total of 10 bus passengers and a driver were hospitalized following a multi-vehicle crash in Tazewell County.
After 10 a.m. Monday, WEEK reports a truck tractor trailer driver hit the back of a charter bus. The crash caused Illinois State Police to close I-155 northbound near Delevan.
Non-life-threatening were sustained by 10 of the 29 people on the charter bus and 39-year-old truck tractor trailer driver Daniel Fitzgibbons. Fitzgibbons, from Dubuque, Iowa, was cited for failure to slow down and avoid a crash and aggravated use of an electronic communication device when involved in an accident that results in great bodily harm.
Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley told the station there were no reported deaths.