ST. LOUIS (WAND) – Cardinals fans will soon be able to tee off next month as Busch stadium is transformed into a golf course.
“Stadiumlinks” will be transforming the baseball stadium into a golf course next month. From Nov. 1 though the 3. Tee times will be released soon, according to the website.
Golf lovers can sign up for a standard tee time booking or a VIP package.
For the standard tee time you can choose an available date and tee time from the menu and select a quantity of 2, 4, 6, or 8 players before proceeding to checkout (or register multiple tee times for additional players by selecting the "continue shopping" button)
The VIP package includes access to a VIP lounge in an exclusive club space with complimentary food and drink.
On the day of the event, Stadiumlinks said it recommends arriving at least 45 minutes in advance of your tee time. They said they will notify all registered players via email the week of the event with parking and arrival instructions.
You can join the wait list and get more details by clicking here.