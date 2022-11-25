DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Black Friday is one of the busiest days of the year at Four E's Tree Farm.
Operations manager, Ken Evans, says for some people it's an annual tradition.
"Lots of people all day long which is a good thing for us. And it's just great weather right now. I helped a couple this morning. They've come out for 50 years and we have people that this is their first time coming out," said Ken.
Four E's Tree Farm has been a staple in Macon County for 57 years and is the only Christmas tree farm remaining in the area. President of the farm, Ron Evans, shares that they're thankful to be able to provide this service to the community.
"We're just proud that we can provide a product for people. Probably 10 years ago, there were still 13 tree farms in Macon County. As far as I know we're the only ones left," said Ron.
Many people use fake trees to decorate but the Evans say the traditional way is all about the process.
"For the real trees though, it's the experience right. Coming out as a family, picking that tree that everyone agreed to. And then putting it up together, you have that fresh smell when it's inside," said Ken.
Despite the extra maintenance a real Christmas tree needs, the owners say it's worth it. Ron Evans also goes on to mention exactly tough this business can be.
"The trees take about 15 years to grow. I'm proud that we can do it. It's not an easy business, it's very labor intense," shares Ron.
However, some of the youngest members are already branching into the family business. Like 8-year-old Ally, who enjoys helping out her grandpa on the farm.
"I like helping my grandpa a lot. Like I pick up Christmas trees and ride in trucks with him," said Ally.
If you're interested in stopping by for a tree, wreath or even decorations, visit their website here for more information.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.