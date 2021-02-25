Decatur – The days of working remotely may stay with us long after the COVID pandemic comes to an end.
“I think many companies have been surprised at just how productive their employees are when they’re working remotely,” said Nicole Bateman of the Economic Development Corporation in Decatur.
Bateman says companies will have an opportunity to look at overhead and operating costs. They may be able to streamline by cutting office expenses and travel budgets by letting employees work from home.
“Do we need this amount of space to really conduct business? Do we need our employees spending that travel time in the mornings getting to and from work? Or could they be spending that time working,” Bateman told WAND News.
Bateman says she also believes jobs will become more competitive since a worker will not necessarily have to live in the community where the business is located while working remotely.
