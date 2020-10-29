SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - For a while, Ryan Bandy, a bar owner, felt as if his business was turning back to normal.
While revenue was picking back up, so was the positivity rate for COVID-19 in his region. Region 3, which includes Sangamon County, will be under mitigation measures starting Sunday. This came after the region had a high positivity rate for three days. That means eliminating indoor services and activities.
"It just seems like the bars and restaurants are getting a majority of the blame for the spread of this awful virus," Bandy said. "I just feel like these mitigations are punitive toward a certain segment of industry compared to other things that we could be doing."
Bandy's not the only person feeling frustrated. Illinois Republicans question Governor JB Pritzker's constitutional authority. Frankly, they believe he is not listening to business owners.
Representative Avery Bourne said the mitigations will hurt the economy "in ways that we will not be able to recover from."
"It seems like that everyone's getting the blame for actions of a few when a lot of us are just doing what we can," Bandy said. "We understand our rule. We understand our responsibility."
There is no telling how long mitigations will last. Sangamon County health officials said one should not give up. Gail O'Neil, Sangamon County's public health director, said if people tried to stay safe for two weeks, results could change.
"I don't want anyone giving up because masks do work," O'Neil said.
