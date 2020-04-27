(WAND) - Central Illinois business owners are reacting to Monday's court ruling which issued a restraining order against Governor Pritzker's stay-at-home order.
Hair salons and barber shops have been classified as non-essential under Governor Pritzker's order, something that many hair stylists and barbers like Lora Fletcher and TJ Wiseman don't agree with.
"I feel like hair stylists are essential, because if you are in business, you need to look and be presentable and professional," said Fletcher, who works as a stylist at Trendz Salon in Mt. Zion.
"The man (Pritzker) is our governor, and he's breaking the law," said Wiseman, owner of Wiseman's Barber Company. Staying at home and not working is gonna hurt more people than it's not."
Wiseman said he's certain he could keep his business open, while maintaining health and safety.
"Gloves, masks, we can Lysol in between the clients," he said. "I really do think we can work productively and safely."
Fletcher said Pritzker's order should be applied to each county differently.
"I believe that it should go county-by-county," she said. "We're not in the Chicago area. It's a highly populated area. We're not as densely populated as farther south as you go."
But not all business owners are on the same page. Lea Stukins, owner of Coney McKane's American Eatery in Decatur, said she thinks the stay-at-home order should remain in place.
"I think we should stay the course, I think we're almost there," she said. "As far as a court order saying that everybody can open up again, I don't think that we're anywhere near ready for that. I think we still need to error on the side of caution, just to protect the health of our employees and our customers."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.