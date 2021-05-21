Business started up without a loan

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – New Decatur business owner Mitchell Witherspoon skipped the traditional idea of borrowing from a bank when he started his own enterprise.
Instead, he pulled money from his own pocket to buy the building and all of the inventory.
“We are a middleman for the small man,” Mitchell, owner of Thrifty Pocket Connection, located at 320 W. Cerro Gordo St., told WAND News. “It’s me, my wife and my daughter. (My) sister and brother-in-law helps out a lot.”
The business sells all sorts of items for the home, including grills, ceiling fans, vanities, tools and sinks. Witherspoon buys new items by the pallet and then sells them to mom and pop shops, individual customers and people looking to resell on internet platforms like eBay.
Business has been a bit slow in the short time it has been open and he is currently looking for grants or minority business assistance.
In the meantime, he operates during limited hours and lists them on his Facebook page. Generally, he is open every other Saturday. This weekend, May 21 & 22, 2021, he will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon.
