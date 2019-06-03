SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A business sustained damage when it caught fire Monday evening.
Firefighters say they responded to Tacology 101, located on South 5th Street in Springfield, and found black smoke billowing from the building. The fire caused damage to liquid propane tanks and a carbon dioxide system. Crews classified the damage as “moderate”.
Escaping propane fed the fire, per responders.
Springfield Fire Chief Allen Reyne says flames did not cause any interior damage. There were no injuries.
Responders came to the scene after a 4:30 p.m. call. The fire was out after 5 p.m.