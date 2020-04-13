RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - A structure fire damaged several Rantoul businesses overnight into Monday.
Firefighters responded to an area near North Garrard Street and East Grove Avenue after midnight.
A WAND-TV crew sent to the scene found Mi Pueblo Mexican Grocery Store was damaged in the fire. There appeared to be burn damage on the outside of the building and its sign was heavily damaged. Las Flores Incorporated, which is located next door, also took damage.
The station crew saw police tape stretched outside of both businesses.
WAND-TV is working to learn more and will update this developing story as details become available.