(WAND) – Two central Illinois businesses that were leveled by fires are rebuilding.
The River Coffee Company and 1905 Brewing Company have been working towards opening new locations since their businesses burned down only a few days apart.
On Tuesday, the coffee shop announced they were having a soft open for their new location in downtown Decatur. They opened their doors at 101 N. Main Street, the former Decatur Brew Works location.
Their former location, that was home to several other businesses, burned to the ground on April 1. The fire could be seen for miles from downtown Decatur and was considered a three-alarm fire by the Decatur Fire Department. Luckily no one was hurt in the fire.
Owners of 1905 Brewing Company announced just days after their Feb. 28 fire that they would rebuild the brewery. On Dec. 1 they posted photos on their Facebook page of the new building in Assumption.
The brewery called their fire a catastrophic event, as firefighters from several departments responded to put out flames as the building crumbled. Bricks from the building continued to fall from the structure for several hours and the pile of rubble caught fire again that same evening.
It is still not clear what caused either of the fires.