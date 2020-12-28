MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Businesses and homes are being evacuated in Mattoon for a gas leak.
The leak was reported in the area of Pine and 25th before 10 a.m. Monday.
Businesses and homes in the area are being evacuated as a precaution, along with some residents of an apartment complex in the area.
Ameren Illinois crews are working to resolve the issue.
According to Ameren spokesman Brian Bretsch, a gas line was struck when crews were working to clean out a sewer.
Bretsch said Ameren is working to implement safety protocols in the area, and will shut off the gas line once the protocols are in place.
No injuries were reported at the scene.
WAND News will update you as more information becomes available.
