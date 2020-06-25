DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Businesses put the last touches on things before the state of Illinois moves into Phase 4 of Restore Illinois on Friday.
Coney McKane's in Downtown Decatur made interior changes by adding plexiglass dividers between their tables.
"We did have to do a build out for divider in between tables, and besides that, we are doing reduced capacity with limited tables, so it's not going to be the same amount we had originally," said Ashley Hall, manager and Flo's Favorite.
Under the guidelines, businesses have to limit the number of people inside and customers are required to wear masks. Hall said it's been chaotic adjusting to the rules and wants to remind people to be patient as the changes continue.
"We're trying to do our best to keep up on those ... we just ask that customers understand that it's difficult for us and it's going to be a change for them," Hall said.
Under Phase 4, gyms can re-open and welcome guests inside. The Decatur Indoor Sports Center will open its doors on Monday. Tracey Hewitt, fitness supervisor, said they've been waiting for the green light since the shutdown began, so preparing for Monday has been weeks in the making.
"We have a lot of new protocol and it's all with keeping everybody safe," she said.
Signs are posted around the DISC asking people to practice social distancing, wear masks and wash hands. Hewitt said the pandemic has changed the fitness industry.
"We are making sure that we are able to support everyone," she added. "We can welcome members into (the) door and your can come and use our facility or in the comfort of your own home anytime of day."
The DISC will continue to hold their virtual classes and, starting Monday, offer in-person classes.
