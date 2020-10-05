CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Holiday shopping is starting early in 2020 as local shops in central Illinois are preparing for the busy holiday season while staying safe.
Walnut Street Tea Company in Champaign is already bringing out the reindeers and Santas.
"We are trying to get all our holiday stuff out as soon as we possibly can, as soon as we get it,“ said Hilary Porter, the owner of this local tea and coffee shop.
COVID-19 hit this small business hard. Porter said big events, such as Mother's Day and graduation celebrations, were cancelled due to the pandemic.
While this local shop tried to stay open, Porter said it wasn't the same.
"We still did curbside pickup, deliveries, we just tried to make sure we were still able to serve our customers which we have a wonderful loyal base for us," she said.
As we enter the busiest time of the year for local shops, Champaign Center Partnership Director Xander Hazel told WAND he hopes this upcoming season is successful.
"They rely heavily on the holiday season for sales, in some cases, up to 50% other sales happen in December alone for the whole year," said Hazel.
Leaders tell WAND local businesses and restaurants in Champaign are working together this year to make the most of the current pandemic.
"We are working together as retailers and downtown food businesses to come up with good holiday shopping options for people that are still safe and social distanced," Porter said. "We are hoping that people are trying to shop earlier so things aren’t as crowded or congested during that last rush before December."
Porter and Hazel said shopping from small businesses helps the community and encouraged everyone to shop small when they can.
For more information on Walnut Street Tea Company, visit this link. For information on events happening this holiday season in Champaign, click here.
