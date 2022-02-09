ILLINOIS (WAND) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker has announced he will lift the indoor mask mandate in Illinois at the end of February.
Antonio Elecci, the general manager for Napoli's in Decatur, said it's been a tough two years for his business. He's now looking forward to getting back to business as usual.
"It's great news for all the businesses. We really believe that after the vaccine was invented, everybody should be able to get vaccinated and then move forward," Elecci explained.
Elecci told WAND News it's hard for restaurants to keep up with the ever-changing COVID-19 restrictions. He feels with shots available to everyone over 5 years old, it's time to do away with mitigations.
"We obeyed all the COVID-19 rules and regulations. It was just really tough to know what's going to happen the next day. It's tough for businesses," Elecci added.
After almost two years of restrictions, businesses said lifting the mask mandate will help customers feel that they've return to normal.
"So many people are already vaccinated so I hope that's what's going to make people understand this is our new way of living, so we're going to be ready for that," Elecci said.
The governor's announcement is being met with praise and criticism. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations remain relatively high, but the governor said he's focused on the trends.
"We are now seeing the fastest rate of decline in our COVID-19 hospitalization metrics, since the pandemic began," Pritzker said in a news conference Wednesday.
The governor's team said businesses will still be able to keep pandemic rules in place if they choose. But they said removing the mask mandate offers everyone more flexibility.
"Repealing the mask mandate allows them to chose the mitigation layers that are best for them. And I have no doubt many of them will, and should, keep masking rules," Dr. Emily Landon, executive medical director for UChicago Medicine, said during the governor's press conference.
Masks are still required in Illinois schools and on public transportation. Face coverings will also be required in federal buildings and long-term care facilities or nursing homes.
