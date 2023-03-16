CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — A local pub is booked and busy with an action-packed week.
"Especially this side of town. Downtown and Campustown is gonna be huge. And hello? Illinois is having a fantastic year, so you gotta come out and support," said Jenny Hall of Run to the Pub Champaign.
On Thursday, fans flocked to Esquire Lounge in Champaign. They filled the rooms to cheer on the Fighting Illini in the first round of the Men's NCAA Tournament.
"Well, first let's give a shout out to the women making it this year," said Hall. "I'm sorry that they got cut out early. But go women's team!"
Paul Higgins, co-owner of Esquire Lounge, says between basketball and St. Patrick's Day, it's a non-stop party for business.
"You get to tournament time and then the weather turns a little bit nicer, and we have St. Patty's on a Friday this year," said Higgins. "We're going to have a lot of tired employees by the end of tomorrow night."
They've been serving the Champaign area since 1975. Right now, Esquire Lounge is still trying to recover from the pandemic. So busy weeks like these are big for business.
"Things are turning back now so we're really happy about that. We're not quite where we use to be, but we're getting close and we'll get there," Higgins told WAND News.
Food, drinks, pool and more draw the community into the pub. Jenny Hall and her running group make Esquire one of their regular pit stops.
"We love the Esquire. I mean, it's our hometown pub," said Hall. "You know you can always come here for great food, and great friends and atmosphere. And of course, cheer on the Illini."
