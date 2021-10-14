(WAND) - Butterball announced a recall of about 14,107 pounds of ground turkey products because of possible contamination.
A release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said the products may be "contaminated with extraneous materials," and specifically blue plastic. The items were produced on Sept. 28, 2021 and include:
- 2.5-lb. trays containing “farm to family BUTTERBALL all natural Ground Turkey” with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/18/2021, and timestamps from 2123 through 2302 printed on the packaging.
- 3-lb. tray containing “Kroger GROUND TURKEY” with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/17/2021, and timestamps from 2314 through 2351 printed on the packaging.
The items subject to recall have the establishment number "EST. P-7345" in the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.
Consumers had complained about finding pieces of blue plastic embedded in raw ground turkey produced by Est. 7345.
There are no confirmed reports of injuries because of consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.
