CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Earlier this year, Charleston was recognized as the "Butterfly Capital of Illinois" by the Charleston City Council and the Urban Butterfly Initiative.
Now, officials are looking to document their insect efforts. That's with the Butterfly Blitz.
July 27th through August 4th, area residents are asked to take pictures of butterflies at local hot spots including the Carnegie Public Library, Lake Charleston, and Fox Ridge State Park.
Officials say submitted photos will help assess the butterfly populations.
Once a person has taken photos, they can be uploaded to iNaturalist.org.
For more information about the blitz and the Urban Butterfly Initiative, contact Dr. Paul Switzer at: ubutterflyinitiative@gmail.com.