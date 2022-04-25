DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A butterfly garden on display in downtown Decatur has the goal of recognizing the victims of violent crime.
The display is active during National Crime Victims' Rights Week. More than 2,000 victims from 2021 in Macon County are honored in the display.
An organizer told WAND News violent crime not only affects local communities, but also others everywhere. Fighting the violence needs to be a "collaborative effort," she said, to try and change things for the better.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
